Thessaloniki strays are ‘harmless,’ says municipality

TAGS: Health, Animal Protection

The stray dogs that roam the central part of the northern port city of Thessaloniki are “harmless,” according to an announcement on Monday by the local municipality on the occasion of a series of events for the Christmas season.

“The stray dogs that have been living [in central Thessaloniki] for years are not dangerous, and are very sociable and are sterilized by the municipality, which cares for their health with regular shots,” the municipality said.

It also said the dogs would not bother anyone if they themselves were not disturbed and asked that the public not feed them raw meat. 

