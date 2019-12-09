Archaeology | Athens | December 10

Archaeologist and curator at the Ephorate of Cycladic Antiquities Marisa Marthari has organized a seminar with Dr Joerg Rambach, director of excavations at Elis and Messinia for the Greek Ministry of Culture, at the Archaeological Society at Athens on Tuesday, December 10, starting at 7 p.m. Rambach will talk about evidence of contacts between the Cyclades and the Peloponnese in the late 4th and 3rd millennia BC, drawing from his experience at two excavations: the discovery of a cemetery with chamber tombs dating to the Early Helladic I period in Ancient Elis and a rescue excavation at Romanos in Pylia in the area of the Costa Navarino hotel complex, where other finds and parts of an extensive settlement dating to the Early Helladic II period were discovered.

Archaeological Society at Athens, 22 Panepistimiou, tel 210.362.6043, www.archetai.gr