Bejart's ‘Magic Flute’ | Athens | December 25-30

The world-renowned Bejart Ballet Lausanne returns to the Athens Concert Hall with Maurice Bejart’s “Magic Flute,” which is being staged in Greece for the first time. In his take on the famous Mozart opera, the legendary French-born choreographer juxtaposed the innocence of childhood with the structured rigidity of the adult world. Shows start at 8 p.m. on December 25-30, with an additional performance on December 26 at 3 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

