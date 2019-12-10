The Education Ministry plans to look into the reasons behind the poor performance of Greek 15-year-olds in the latest global test by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in math, science and reading.

According to the results of the PISA test, Greece is stuck at the lower end of the scale: 34th among the 37 OECD countries. At an Institute of Educational Policy (IEP) board meeting on Thursday, Greece’s national coordinator Chryssa Sofianopoulou, a board member, is expected to propose that a committee be set up to study the PISA results and examine ways of incorporating the competition’s philosophy into the new curriculum prepared by the Education Ministry.

“Students need to be able to think beyond the boundaries of the school curriculum, apply their knowledge creatively in situations that are new to them, and demonstrate effective strategies to adapt to the problems that are posed to them,” she told Kathimerini.