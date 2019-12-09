Dendias asks EU to condemn Turkey-Libya MoU, impose sanctions if law is ignored

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias called on his EU peers on Monday to "explicitly condemn” the memoranda of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya on maritime zone delineation in the East Mediterranean, and called for sanctions if Ankara and the Tripoli government do not abide by international law.

"Greece received wide-ranging support from France, Italy, Cyprus and the Netherlands," he told journalists after the meeting, adding he had arranged with his Italian counterpart Luigi di Maio to visit Rome shortly and coordinate on the issue.

He said he “highlighted the model of Turkish misconduct” in the Aegean, in Cyprus and in the East Mediterranean, adding that "Greece will do whatever is necessary to defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights."

"Final decisions lie with the European Council," he added.