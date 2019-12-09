Turkey says it deported Greek suspected ISIS fighter

Turkey said on Monday it had deported a Greek national who is suspected of being a member of the Islamic State group back to Greece, as part of a program to extradite “foreign terrorist fighters”.



"In this regard one foreign terrorist fighter of Greek citizenship has been deported today," the country's interior ministry announced in a brief statement, without providing further details.



According to information from the Greek side, the suspect is a 50-year-old woman who also holds Australian citizenship, as a result of her marriage to a Syrian man who is an Australian citizen.

The woman was arrested alone last August for illegal entry into Turkey from Syria. Turkish authorities found that both her passports had expired.

After her detention, she declared she prefered to be deported to Greece rather than Australia.

The greek Consulate in Istanbul was informed on the incident between October and November and agreed to grant her temporary travel documents.

According to Greek sources, there are no arrest warrants pending in her name and she is not included in any domestic or international list on suspected terrorists.