ATHEX: No end to slide for local stocks

Stocks continued on their downward course at Athinon Avenue – for a fifth session in the six so far this month – indicating that the 900-point level temporarily cleared a few days ago is the absolute maximum the benchmark can reach at this stage.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 863.77 points, shedding 1.08 percent from Friday’s 873.21 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.93 percent to 2,174.61 points.

The banks index slumped 2.36 percent, as Piraeus dropped 2.48 percent, both National and Eurobank parted with 2.40 percent, and Alpha decreased 2.26 percent. Sarantis shrank 3.77 percent, Viohalco fell 2.66 percent, and Fourlis Holdings conceded 2.35 percent, while Lamda Development advanced 0.97 percent and Hellenic Exchanges improved 0.56 percent.

In total 25 stocks reported gains, 81 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.1 million euros, the highest of the last four sessions, up from last Friday’s 50.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.72 percent to 65.08 points.