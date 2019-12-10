NY forum confirms strong interest

Foreign investment funds’ interest in Greece once again proved particularly strong at the 21st Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum in New York on Monday, which attracted over 1,000 participants.

International investors had the opportunity to be informed about recent developments and reforms in the Greek economy, as well as the national plan for growth that aims to provide incentives and foresees the structural improvement of the business environment.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras referred to the dynamic restart of the Greek economy, stressing that the government is following a cohesive plan aimed at gradually restoring economic normality in the country. He said the markets are optimistic about the Greek economy’s potential, adding that this has been reflected in the fourth enhanced surveillance report, in successful market forays, credit rating upgrades and the considerable improvement in the economic sentiment and consumer confidence indexes.

His deputy, Giorgos Zavvos, explained the state-subsidized asset protection program, titled Hercules, stressing that “this is the ideal moment to invest in Greece, which is evolving into the prodigy of the eurozone, while Hercules offers an attractive high-yield bond.”