Trainose adds two trains to Athens-Thessaloniki service over Christmas

Trainose, Greece's passenger and freight trains operator, on Monday announced an additional schedule to and from Athens and Thessaloniki in view of increased demand over the Christmas festive season.

As of December 15, every Friday, Sunday and Monday, train service 3500 will depart Athens at 1.26 p.m., make a stop at Larissa at 4.14 p.m. and arrive at Thessaloniki at 5.35 p.m.

On the same days, train service 3501 will depart Thessaloniki at 4 p.m., stop at Larissa at 5.19 p.m. and will arrive at Athens at 8.01 p.m.

[ANA-MPA]