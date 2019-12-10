US close to lifting arms embargo on Cyprus

US Congress is due on Thursday to approve the lifting of a 1987 arms embargo against Cyprus, the Cyprus News Agency has reported.

The measure will reportedly be voted through as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, following an agreement between Republicans and Democrats on more divisive aspects of the bill.

According to reports, the bill “repeals existing restrictions on the United States from transferring and exporting weapons, and defense articles and services to the Republic of Cyprus.”

It was approved by the US Senate in the summer.