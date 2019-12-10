Turkish jets fly over Greek island of Ro

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the southeastern Aegean island of Ro on Tuesday morning without authorization.

According to an announcement from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the pair of jets entered the Athens Flight Information region (FIR) without having previously submitted a flight plan, at 10.35 a.m.

They flew over the tiny islet near Kastellorizo at 10.37 a.m., at an altitude of 16,500 and 16,000 feet respectively.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with the international rules of engagement, the GEETHA said.