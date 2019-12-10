Turkey-Libya deal threatens regional stability, says government spokesman

The controversial memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based government last month on maritime borders is a threat to regional stability, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

Petsas confirmed that Greece has sent two letters to the United Nations outlining Athens’ objections to the agreement, which is seen as seeking to expand Turkish drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and challenging Greek and Cypriot maritime borders.

He reiterated Greece’s stance that the MoU signed between Ankara and Tripoli is “null,” while adding that Athens is seeking sanctions against both parties from the European Union.

The government spokesman’s comments come ahead of a meeting of Greece’s Foreign Affairs Council, which will be chaired by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias after returning from a meeting his counterparts in Brussels, where Turkey’s recent actions were discussed.