Morosini and his Legacy | Athens | To February 29

The year 2019 marks 400 years since the birth of Francesco Morosini (1619-94), who was elected doge of Venice in 1688, and Maria Georgopoulou, director of the Gennadius Library, and Alexis Malliaris, archivist at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, have curated an exhibition that showcases several important events in his military and administrative career. “Francesco Morosini and his Legacy on Crete, Athens and the Morea,” on display at the Ioannis Makryiannis Wing of the Gennadius Library through February 29, comprises a wealth of materials from the collections of the Gennadius Library (maps, cityscapes, topographical and architectural drawings, reports, manuscripts and illustrated rare books) that flesh out Morosini's presence in Greece, from the siege of Candia, culminating in the surrender of the city to the Ottomans in 1669, to the bombardment of the Parthenon in 1687, and the Venetian dominion of the Peloponnese (1685-1715). The exhibits include loans from the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities, the Acropolis Restoration Service, the Benaki Museum, the Numismatic Museum, and the private collections of Theodoros Theodorou and the Sagramoso family of Illasi in Italy. A two-day international conference on January 23 and 24 will explore issues related to Morosini’s legacy in Crete, Athens and the Morea. Opening hours for the exhibition are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.



Ioannis Makryiannis Wing of the Gennadius Library, 54 Souidias, tel 210.721.0536