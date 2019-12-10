Industrial output falls 0.3 pct y/y in October

Greek industrial output fell 0.3 percent in October compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2.4 percent rise in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.



Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 2.8 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 12.2 percent. Electricity production dropped 10 percent with water output up 1.6 percent.

[Reuters]