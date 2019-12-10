NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Afghan migrant dies after Athens brawl

TAGS: Crime, Death, Migration

Police are investigating the death of a migrant, believed to be from Afghanistan, in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia following a brawl on Monday.

A second man, also believed to be Afghan, was hospitalized after the altercation.

Police reached the scene shortly after 8 p.m. and found the victim bleeding heavily.

He was taken to the hospital but died soon after.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 