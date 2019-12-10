Afghan migrant dies after Athens brawl
Online
Police are investigating the death of a migrant, believed to be from Afghanistan, in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia following a brawl on Monday.
Police are investigating the death of a migrant, believed to be from Afghanistan, in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia following a brawl on Monday.
A second man, also believed to be Afghan, was hospitalized after the altercation.
Police reached the scene shortly after 8 p.m. and found the victim bleeding heavily.
He was taken to the hospital but died soon after.