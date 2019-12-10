Dealer in a police vest arrested in Vathys Square

Police in Athens on Tuesday were questioning a 28-year-old Iranian man in central Vathys Square after it was found that the pockets of the police vest he had been wearing contained several packages of heroin, a makeshift knife and 81 euros in cash.



The man was arrested on Monday night by officers who had been patrolling the area, known to be frequented by drug users.



The suspect was to face a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of drug dealing, weapons possession and resisting arrest.