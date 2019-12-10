Father and son charged with Volvi robbery

A 46-year-old man and his son, 25, were charged on Tuesday with robbing an elderly couple in their home in the region of Volvi outside Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Saturday.



According to police, the pair entered the home of the couple, an 81-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, after telling them they were linen salesmen.



The men made off with an undisclosed but large amount of money.



Police tracked the 46-year-old to his home in the central Greek town of Larissa on Tuesday, and are looking for his son.