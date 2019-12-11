NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Overhaul of university entrance exams

APOSTOLOS LAKASAS

TAGS: Education

The government’s planned overhaul of the Greek university entrance system is aimed at simplifying procedures and lightening the burden on pupils, Kathimerini understands.

The new system would still involve pupils sitting two sets of exams. However, topics that pupils plan to sit for their university entrance exams would not need to be covered in school leaving exams as well, as had been the case under the reforms introduced by the previous leftist government.

The end result, the Education Ministry argues, will be less stress for pupils – and their parents – as they will no longer be obliged to be examined on the same topics twice.

