Man charged after hitting 11-year-old boy

TAGS: Crime

A 53-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with causing grievous bodily harm to an 11-year-old boy who was involved in an altercation with his daughter, also 11, at a school in Athens.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday outside a school in the district of Ambelokipi.

The man reportedly hit the boy, who is Filipino, after school, because he threw a bottle of water at his daughter during class.

The school principal and the boy’s mother filed a lawsuit against the 53-year-old. 

