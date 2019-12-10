PM briefs US envoy on Greek grievances concerning Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday held a meeting with US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, during which he informed him about the content of two letters sent to the United Nations regarding a deal signed between Turkey and Libya on maritime boundaries, government sources said.



The meeting was officially held to prepare Mitsotakis' trip to Washington on January 6-8, where he will meet US President Donald Trump.

The premier presented Greece's position and actions to respond to Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the same sources said.



In a tweet after the meeting, Pyatt said Mitsotakis' trip is “a clear signal of Greece’s growing importance in Washington as a pillar of stability in this critical and complicated region” and of the US's “commitment to supporting Greece’s full economic recovery.”