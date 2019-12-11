In his testimony on Tuesday before a parliamentary committee investigating possible political interference in the Novartis affair, Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis pointed to former leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras, suggesting that he had been aware of the handling of the probe by corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki, including the implication of rival politicians, Kathimerini understands.



During his testimony, Angelis avoided referring by name to the government official dubbed “Rasputin” who allegedly sought to influence the investigation and has been identified by several of the implicated rival politicians as former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos.

Angelis reportedly told the panel members to contact former justice minister Michalis Kalogirou and Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou for confirmation of Rasputin’s identity.

In comments to journalists after his deposition, Angelis spoke of a “dirty affair with political and judicial dimensions.”