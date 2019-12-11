COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Fixing past failures

The Education Ministry’s proposed reforms to the examinations for university admission contain elements that will certainly help streamline the system. These include that university candidates must obtain a grade of at least 10/20 and the reintroduction of the so-called “question bank,” a system whereby half of the questions in year-end exams are randomly picked from a centralized pool.

The incumbent conservative administration needs to fix the damage caused by the failed experiments of previous governments. It will take meticulous planning and the exhaustion of all means of persuading the teaching community to prevent a further pileup of failed education reforms.

