ATHEX: Mixed day sees bourse index ease further

Greek stocks withstood most of the pressure that spread across European markets on Tuesday, but the bourse benchmark slipped for another day, the sixth in seven loss-making sessions in December during which the market has lost some 2.5 billion euros of capitalization in total.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 861.67 points, shedding 0.24 percent from Monday’s 863.77 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.22 percent to 2,169.91 points, while small-caps expanded 0.07 percent.

The banks index improved 0.39 percent, with National increasing 1.39 percent, Eurobank earning 0.35 percent and Piraeus growing 0.27 percent, while Alpha eased 0.11 percent.

Ellaktor fell 2.31 percent, Motor Oil dropped 1.96 percent, Fourlis conceded 1.85 percent and ADMIE Holdings gave up 1.64 percent, as Terna Energy climbed 2.07 percent and Public Power Corporation added 1.60 percent.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 60 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60 million euros, the highest of the last five sessions, up from Monday’s 57.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.18 percent to 65.20 points.