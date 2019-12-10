A large number of Greek employers are making plans to hire staff in the first quarter of next year, according to ManpowerGroup’s quarterly survey.

The survey found that the total employment prospects index has risen to +25 percent, up by seven percentage points from the current quarter and the first quarter of 2019. This is also the highest level recorded in the last 12 years.

The strongest hiring prospects are expected in the electricity, natural gas and water sector (+37 percent), followed by that of wholesale and retail commerce (+33 percent).