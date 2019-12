Despite heavy rainfall on Tuesday night, hundreds of people turned out for the lighting of the capital’s Christmas tree in Syntagma Square by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis. The lighting of the 17-meter tree was accompanied by an open-air concert featuring Elena Paparizou and other Greek celebrities. The concert kick-starts the City of Athens’ program of events for the holiday season, which is to include dozens of events in 71 different locations around the capital. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]