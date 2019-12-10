Germany donates beds, sheets and blankets for 10,000 refugees in Greece

Germany sent Greece a total of 55 trucks of provisions to help refugees face the winter, the German Ambassador to the country, Ernst Reichel, said in a press conference on Tuesday.



The donation, which is worth 1.56 million euros, includes beds, bedcovers, sheets and blankets that will cover the needs of 10,000 people.



Reichel said the donation follows up on a commitment made by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to offer assistance, following a visit to Athens.

Alternate Citizen Protection Minister responsible for migration, George Koumoutsakos said Greece's collaboration with Germany "brings concrete results," but is not exhausted by Tuesday's initiative.