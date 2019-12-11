Quake rattles Crete, no injuries reported

A powerful undersea earthquake rattled Greece’s southern island of Crete, but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.



Greece’s Geodynamic Institute gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 for the quake. The quake occurred at 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of 27.1 kilometers.



The epicenter was placed at 75 kilometers east of the town of Aghios Nikolaos.



A quake measuring 6.1. was recorded off Crete on November 27.