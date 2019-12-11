Nearly 100 migrants arrive in Piraeus from islands

Nearly 100 more asylum seekers arrived at the country's main port of Piraeus on Wednesday morning as part of the government's ongoing transfers from overcrowded facilities on the Aegean islands.



The Nisos Samos ferry brought over 50 migrants from Lesvos and 29 from Chios while another 20 migrants – 10 from Kos and 10 from Leros – arrived on the Blue Star 1.



The migrants are to be transferred by bus to facilities in different parts of the country though concerns are rising about protests by many local communities against new camps in their areas.