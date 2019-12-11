NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions, says Cavusoglu

TAGS: Turkey, US, Diplomacy, Defense

Turkey will retaliate if the United States takes negative steps against it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday when asked about the prospect of Washington imposing sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu also said Turkey was open to alternatives to buying US F-35 jets, including from Russia, after Ankara was suspended from the program over the S-400 purchase. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 