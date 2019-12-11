NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey and Britain agreed to speed up fighter jet project, foreign minister says

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Turkey and Britain have agreed to speed up work on a project to build fighter jets, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told broadcaster A Haber on Wednesday.

The two countries agreed a 100 million pound ($133 million) deal in 2017 to develop Turkish fighter jets, and Turkey’s Kale Group said it was setting up a joint venture with Rolls-Royce to work on the project. In March Rolls-Royce said it had scaled back efforts to join the program. [Reuters]

