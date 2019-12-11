Turkey-Libya pact rejected by whole international community, Greek PM says

The maritime boundaries accord signed between Turkey and Libya in the Mediterranean Sea is rejected by the entirety of the international community, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.



“Greece’s moderate stance must not be misinterpreted,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Athens on Wednesday.



“We have the means and the will to defend our rights. The entire international community is on Greece’s side and rejects the Turkey-Libya pact. We have strong allies who have condemned [the accord],” he said.



In his comments, Vucic vowed that Serbia will support Greece’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Greece has lodged objections at the United Nations over the pact, saying it's a violation of international law. Athens last week expelled the Libyan ambassador in response to the agreement which skirts the island of Crete and infringes the country’s continental shelf.