The Stranglers | Athens | December 13

Enduring British punk-rock act The Stranglers, who have enjoyed a loyal following in Greece since the 1970s and continue to win new admirers among younger rock fans, will be performing at Fuzz on Friday, December 13. The pioneering and often cerebral act will play a career-spanning set, including some of the tracks that helped them earn two platinum and six gold albums. Remaining cost 33 euros, from www.ticketservices.gr and Public stores.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817