George Zongolopoulos | December 12 - February 29

“George Zongolopoulos: Familiar Projects, Sculptures from his Home and Studio,” at the Roma Gallery, is curated by Katerina Koskina, an art historian and close associate of the late Greek artist. Running through February 29, the exhibition presents small- and mid-scale sculptures that the artists often “revisited” to find inspiration for new work. These sculptures were found in his home in the northern Athenian suburb of Psychico. The show opens on Thursday, December 12, at 7 p.m.

Roma Gallery, 5 Roma, Kolonaki, tel 213.035.8344, www.roma-gallery.com