Christian Zervos Collection | Athens | December 12 - March 1

Renowned Greek-French art publisher and critic Christian Zervos (1889-1970), whose Cahiers d'Art magazine helped shape the modern art landscape, is the subject of a tribute at the Benaki Museum that aims to also highlight his particular interest as a collector in works inspired by ancient Greek art and culture. The show comprises 60 pieces from his collection, including works by Matisse, Miro, Picasso, Giacometti and Brancusi. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Kerameikos, tel 210.345.111, www.benaki.gr