Alain Badiou | Athens | December 12

Acclaimed French philosopher Alain Badiou will be at the French Institute of Athens on Thursday, December 12, to deliver a lecture on the philosophical dimensions of equality and inequality. The discussion will be coordinated by psychoanalyst and magazine editor Dimitris Vergetis, with simultaneous translation into French and Greek. Free admission tickets will be distributed as of 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, ahead of the 7 p.m. lecture.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr