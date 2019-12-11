Iraqi man stabbed in Chios migrant camp brawl
Online
An Iraqi man was hospitalized on Chios on Wednesday after being knifed on Tuesday night during a brawl at the island’s Vial reception center for migrants.
An Iraqi man was hospitalized on Chios on Wednesday after being knifed on Tuesday night during a brawl at the island’s Vial reception center for migrants.
According to local news website Politischios.gr, the incident occurred shortly before midnight.
The perpetrator remained at large on Wednesday.