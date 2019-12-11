NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Iraqi man stabbed in Chios migrant camp brawl

TAGS: Crime, Migration

An Iraqi man was hospitalized on Chios on Wednesday after being knifed on Tuesday night during a brawl at the island’s Vial reception center for migrants.

According to local news website Politischios.gr, the incident occurred shortly before midnight.

The perpetrator remained at large on Wednesday. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 