Hospital doctors barge into Zappeion to protest seminar on PPPs

Members of the umbrella union of Greek hospital doctors on Wednesday interrupted a seminar on public-private partnerships being organized by the Medical Association of Athens at the Zappeion Hall.



The attempt by unionists to break into the venue was thwarted by riot police officers who fired tear gas to disperse them.



In the clashes that followed, the head of the workers’ union of the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital sustained minor eye injuries.



Finally protesters managed to gain access to the venue where the seminar was in progress and declare the area “under occupation.”



“Hospitals are paid for by the people. We won’t bargain over them for anyone,” the unionists said.