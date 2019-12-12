WWF voices concerns over gas exploration plans

Taking stock of Greek policies affecting the environment, the Greek chapter of conservation group World Wildlife Fund noted on Wednesday that plans for hydrocarbon exploration in western Greece were of major concern while welcoming the government’s plans to wean the country off lignite as its key energy resource by 2028 and to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

In its report, WWF Hellas noted that one of the most negative developments for Greece this year was its indictment to the European Court of Justice over its failure to preserve Natura-protected areas, adding that the country has 23 cases pending against it for violation of environmental regulations and 24 million euros in fines imposed this year alone.