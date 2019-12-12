Greek, Serbian leaders agree to bilateral cooperation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (2nd right) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are seen on Wednesday signing an agreement to boost bilateral cooperation. Mitsotakis said cooperation was being increased "at all levels," pointing to a particular boost in infrastructure and energy. He added that Serbia had agreed to take in a number of unaccompanied refugee minors currently in Greece. Vucic described Serbia as "an honest and sincere friend of Greece." As for Turkish violations in the region, he said Serbia supports Greece’s territorial integrity on land and at sea. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM’s press office/ANA-MPA]