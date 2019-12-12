In his second day of testimony before a parliamentary committee investigating possible political interference in the Novartis affair on Wednesday, Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis pointed to the existence of an American official document indicating that a probe into alleged bribery by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis has only implicated doctors, not politicians, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the prosecutor also accused top corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki of severe inadequacies in her handling of an investigation into the activities of Novartis in Greece and the possible involvement of Greek politicians in expanding the company’s market share.

As for alleged attempts by former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos to influence the investigation, and implicate political rivals, Angelis reportedly said that he “knows what he has done.”