Mitsotakis hails 'historic' debate on diaspora vote

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis described as “historic” a parliamentary debate on an Interior Ministry bill that will allow Greeks abroad to exercise their voting rights from their place of residence.

“Today's session could be described as truly historic, because it responds to a long-standing demand and a present need, opening the way for a better tomorrow for all Greeks,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday evening.

“Forty-four years and eight months had to pass in order to breath life into Article 51 of the Constitution. I am proud this is happening on the initiative of New Democracy and, as it appears, through a broad inter-party consensus.”

According to the Constitution, the provisions of the bill need to be backed by at least 200 deputies.

All parties, with the exception of MeRA25 which has said it will only vote in favor of certain articles, support the bill following the modifications made by Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos.