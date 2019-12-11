BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Interest rate of 1-year T-bills drops close to zero

TAGS: Markets

The Public Debt Management Agency on Wednesday auctioned 52-week treasury bills worth a total of 812.5 million euros at the considerably reduced interest rate of 0.07 percent, from 0.29 percent three months earlier.

The original 625-million-euro issue was oversubscribed 1.81 times, up from 1.59 times on September 11, the PDMA said.

