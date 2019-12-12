Relief for justiceCOMMENT
Greece needs measures that will encourage out-of-court settlements and take some of the unnecessary weight off our incredibly overburdened justice system.
Speeding up the course of justice is critical not just from an institutional point of view, but also from a financial one. This is why the new law on mediation – which reintroduces a court fee for declaratory judgments on cases valued at 250,000 euros and above – is a step in the right direction.
This will benefit everybody, even those who have trouble acknowledging it because it’s their knee-jerk reaction to oppose anything that appears to affect workers’ rights.