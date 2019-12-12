Speeding up the course of justice is critical not just from an institutional point of view, but also from a financial one. This is why the new law on mediation – which reintroduces a court fee for declaratory judgments on cases valued at 250,000 euros and above – is a step in the right direction.

Greece needs measures that will encourage out-of-court settlements and take some of the unnecessary weight off our incredibly overburdened justice system.



This will benefit everybody, even those who have trouble acknowledging it because it’s their knee-jerk reaction to oppose anything that appears to affect workers’ rights.