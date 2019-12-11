UN has received Greek letter on Libya-Turkey MoU, spokesman says

The United Nations has received a letter sent by Greece in which it criticizes the maritime border deal signed between Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government, the deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General said Wednesday.

“I can confirm that we received that letter on 9 December, and it's being studied. Regarding the Secretariat's views, the Secretariat doesn't take a position or provide comments in relation to matters concerning the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of member states over their maritime spaces,” Farhan Haq told journalists in a regular press briefing.

“However, in certain areas, such as enclosed or semi‑enclosed seas, particular attention needs to be paid to the interests of third parties. We're confident that all parties concerned recognize the need for continued dialogue on these sensitive matters. Needless to say, that, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, all differences should be resolved by peaceful means,” he added.

Asked whether the Secretary-General will accept Libya's maritime deal as a legal document, Haq said that he is hearing "completely different views about the legality of this, which neatly sums up the position we're in right now."

In the letter, Greece outlines in detail its objections to the “legally invalid” deal and calls on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to bring the matter before the Security Council.



The letter – sent in two copies to Guterres and the Security Council presidency – states that the deal blatantly violates the rules governing the law of the sea regarding the demarcation of maritime borders, as Turkey and Libya do not have overlapping sea zones or common boundaries.



Therefore, the letter says, there is no legal basis for an agreement demarcating sea zones. The letter also notes that the memorandum of understanding ignores the presence of Greek islands, including Crete.

Moreover, the continental shelves and exclusive economic zones described in the agreement’s text are dismissed as illegitimate, arbitrary, provocative and an open violation Greece’s sovereign rights.