Athens International Airport again ranked 22nd among the European Union airports in passenger traffic last year, according to Eurostat, but its annual growth rate of 11.1 percent was almost twice the EU average of 6 percent and far above the national average of 8.1 percent. It was also the third highest among the bloc’s top 30 airports.

Data showed 24.13 million passengers used AIA-Eleftherios Venizelos, just below Milan’s Malpensa with 24.15 million passengers, which put it in 21st place.

London Heathrow remained on top with 80.1 million passengers.

Iraklio was Greece’s second busiest airport, with 8 million passengers, ranking 58th in the EU.