Greek, Libyan House speakers to meet over maritime border border MoU

Greek Parliament President Constantinos Tassoulas will meet with his visiting Libyan counterpart Aguila Saleh in Athens on Thursday in the aftermath of the Turkey-Libya memorandum on maritime zones which the Libyan parliament has described as "invalid."

The two officials will meet at the Parliament at 4 p.m. The meeting will be attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias.

In a letter to the UN Secretary General on Monday, Saleh had said that the Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime zone demarcation is invalid, as the country's internationally recognized authority with legislative powers - the Libyan House of Representatives - does not recognize it.

The MoU was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of the UN-recognized National Accord Government Fayez Al Sarraj on November 28.

"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord, its President and members, are an existing illegal entity because they have never been sworn in before the legitimate Libyan parliament ever since they assumed office," Saleh had said.

[ANA-MPA]