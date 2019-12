An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded early Τhursday morning off eastern Crete, the Athens Geodynamics Institute said in its preliminary reading.

The epicenter of the tremor, registered at 5.05 a.m., is located in the sea region 12 kilometers southeast of Zakros.

Reports said it was felt in the regional unit of Lasithi, as well as on the islands of Kasos and Karpathos.