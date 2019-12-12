Ambassador Lazaris appointed special envoy on Libyan issues

Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris was appointed special envoy of the foreign ministry on Libyan issues, according to a foreign ministry statement on Thursday.

The decision was taken by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry added.

Parliament President Constantinos Tassoulas is scheduled to meet later in the day with his visiting Libyan counterpart Aguila Saleh in Athens, in the aftermath of the Turkey-Libya memorandum on maritime zones which the Libyan parliament has described as "invalid."

The meeting of the two officials will be attended by Dendias.