Italian, Greek police launch operation against migrant trafficking ring

Police authorities in Italy and Greece launched a collaborative operation in the early hours of Thursday morning to dismantle a ring of migrant traffickers involved in the illegal transfer of people from Greece to Salento, in southern Italy.

The Italian media reported that 13 arrest warrants were issued in total, seven in Italy and six in Greece, while the police operation also involves Europol and the Italian anti-Mafia department.

Police estimate that the specific trafficking gang is responsible from bringing hundreds of people to Italy, demanding a minimum of 6,000 euros per migrant.

It is the culmination of an investigation lasting more than a year, which uncovered the existence of organizations specializing in the transfer of refugees and migrants from Greece to south Italy. those gangs appear to be in close cooperation.

