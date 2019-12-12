Tusk says Turkey-Libya boundary deal ‘illegal, provocative’

An accord between Turkey and Libya setting maritime boundaries is “illegal” and “provocative and creates instability in the wider region, the President of the European People's Party (EPP), Donald Tusk said on Thursday, during a meeting with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to a report by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day European Council meeting starting Thursday.

Mitsotakis briefed Tusk on Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the maritime border deal which Athens considers invalid.

The president of the EPP expressed his full support for Greece, adding that Turkey must respect the law of the sea and the rules on good neighbourly relations towards Greece and other countries, the report said.